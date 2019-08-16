A waste product recycled to help with further waste disposal is the brainchild of five St Kevin’s College pupils.

As part of the school’s Young Enterprise Scheme, year 12 pupils Jonte Kydd-Law, Anna Taylor, Tarras Weir, Josh Williams, and Mason Caldwell formed a group called Choose To Reuse.

They wanted to solve “an emerging issue in today’s world” – how to line household bins and dispose of waste without buying plastic bags.

The pupils sourced used milk powder sacks from Oamaru-based Milligans Food Group. They cleaned them in a process that took several weeks, then sewed the material into bags designed to fit into the average-sized household waste bin.

“Our vision is to eliminate something from the waste system while also assisting the tidy disposal of other waste,” the group said.

“Recently we attended the Ara convention in Timaru and presented our product to a selection of judges and general public, which was incredibly successful, and resulted in our product being sold out, with demand for more.”

Choose to Reuse has now commissioned a sewing company to make its bags while members focus on how to improve the product and consider their next move.