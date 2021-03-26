From Dave Dobbyn to Split Enz, some of New Zealand’s best known music is about to be performed in Oamaru.

But it will be Waitaki Girls’ High School and Waitaki Boy’s High School pupils showcasing the songs as the two Oamaru schools collaborate for Aotearoa – A New Zealand Rock Musical.

The musical – written by Australian Jamie Lawrence – has been described as “part love story, part environmental, part spiritual enlightenment”, wrapped together with some of New Zealand’s greatest songs.

About 40 pupils were involved in the show, which opens tomorrow , and all had put a huge amount of time into it.

Musical director Stephen Hinds was proud of the developments the group had made.

“It’s just how far the kids have come so very quickly in the last few weeks. They’ve really put 200% into it,” Mr Hinds said.

“The band’s great, the cast have really come on … the show will be great – it’ll be wonderful.”

Band member Jane Hinds agreed.

“It’s been seeing all of the pupils come out of themselves, and their development has been amazing.”

It was a fantastic opportunity to show their work to the community, following the cancellation of last year’s performance due to lockdown.

Emma Prosser said the group had been rehearsing for more than a year, but there had been a few changes to last year’s cast as year 13 pupils had left school.

Aotearoa – A New Zealand Rock Musical was a typical New Zealand story and everyone would be able to relate to it, she said.

The show opens at Waitaki Boys’ auditorium at 7pm tomorrow . There are also shows on Sunday at 2pm, and at 7pm on Monday and Tuesday. Tickets are available from Waitaki Girls’ High School and Waitaki Boys’ High School offices.