Hundreds of people are expected to take part in Sport Waitaki’s Rainbow Run.

The annual event will be held on November 17, on a 5km trail around the Oamaru Racecourse.

Entrants will be pelted with coloured powder from stations at each kilometre mark around the course.

Sport Waitaki co-ordinator Mitch McRae cannot wait for the fun to start.

“It’s been drawing a lot of attention and from word of mouth, everyone is excited about this year’s event,” he said.

“We like to emphasise that it’s such a great family outing.

“Walk or run, people can dress up – they can do whatever they like.”

At least 650 people were expected to attend this year’s event, he said.

McRae himself was planning to get in on the action.

“You don’t get involved in the Rainbow Run and not get covered in paint,” he joked.

Money raised from registrations goes to Sporting Chance, a Sport Otago initiative that provides families with financial support so children from disadvantaged families can pay for sports fees and equipment.

McRae said the event had taken about three months to organise.

The best part about the Rainbow Run was getting to see the smiles on people’s faces, he said.

“People just love it, and that’s what it’s about – it’s about having fun, getting covered in rainbow paint.”

People wanting to take part in the event can register at the Waitaki Community Recreation Centre, or on the centre’s website.