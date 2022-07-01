Musical Theatre Oamaru is thrilled with the success of its cabaret concert Stars in the Night.

The show — an underground Broadway-style event — was staged to a full house at the Scottish Hall on Saturday night. The hall was transformed into an intimate, relaxed wine bar for the show, which took place over two acts, and nine performers sang a variety of songs from musicals, including Hamilton, Chicago, Les Miserables, Fame, Evita, and Phantom of the Opera.

Musical Theatre Oamaru president Melissa Yockney said the committee was ‘‘really delighted’’ with how the concert went.

‘‘It was a new concept for us — both for the performers with the self-rehearsals in an effort to avoid all things Covid-related, and for the production team to set up the Scottish Hall in an entirely different way to our usual events in that space,’’ Miss Yockney said.

Despite the committee’s best efforts to avoid it, Covid-19 still had an impact on the show, with four singers forced to pull out just days out from the event, due to illness.

But the show went on — some songs were pulled and others were picked up by remaining performers — and given the positive feedback from the audience on the night, ‘‘I think it’s safe to say it was definitely a success, and we’ll do something like this again very soon’’, Miss Yockney said.

‘‘There’s likely to be a few tweaks here and there, but overall we are proud of what we achieved.’’

A lot of effort went in to stage the show for just one night, but ‘‘we love this stuff’’, she said.

‘‘Our pack-in was pretty big — about 15hours on the Friday, plus another eight onthe Saturday before the concert even started that night,’’ she said.

‘‘It was more important that we try something new, to see if it could be successful — and therefore, worth doing again.’’

Musical Theatre Oamaru has booked the Scottish Hall again for the first week of October, and had planned to stage a theatre restaurant show.

‘‘But with time marching on, and Covid-19 still stubbornly sticking around in the community, not to mention the nasty cases of the flu going around, we’re looking to reassess what we do,’’ Miss Yockney said.

‘‘While it’s one thing to pull a few songs from a concert when performers fall ill . . . it’s a lot trickier when there is a storyline and dialogue to contend with.

‘‘So at our committee meeting next week, we’ll make some decisions around that. Covid, eh? Making life difficult since what feels like forever.’’