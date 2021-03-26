After decades of creating stained glass wonders, Katrin Waite is now painting and drawing with those same rose tinted glasses.

As Crafted gallery’s guest artist of the month, Waite is showcasing her love of light and Oamaru stone with her exhibition Oamaru, I love you.

Since she was a young girl living in Scotland, she had always been creative – sewing, painting, and drawing.

“I am not happy if I don’t,” she said.

Since finishing her diploma and post-graduate studies at the Edinburgh School of Art in the early 1970s, creating stained glass had been her love.

But in recent years, she had put that behind her.

Her last “big job” was three years ago, when she was commissioned by Dot Smith to create a stained glass window for Riverstone Castle, north of Oamaru.

“It’s quite hard work handling all of the toxic materials.”

She was instead designing windows, and translating the same principles of light and colour to her new passions: chalk pastel and water colour.

Pastels were strong and a picture could be created quickly, whereas watercolour required a slow delicacy.

When she was done with one medium, she missed the other and would switch between them.

But what remained constant between the two was a fondness for Oamaru and the landscape that surrounded it.

Her exhibition Oamaru, I love you was an expression of love she had for Oamaru stone which took on other colours and changed as the sky did.

Two of her paintings were of the view from her new home in Tees St, where she watched light shine through the windows of Harbour St buildings.

Her work also drew inspiration from Central Otago and the surrounding mountain-scapes of the Waitaki district.

She would look intensely at a scene, capturing what she felt, rather than creating an accurate record.

It was more about summarising the feeling, lights, clouds, colours and a “living translucency”.

Her aim was not to create a false perspective, but to allow things to show through one another, not following physical boundaries.

Oamaru, I love you is on display at Crafted until April 15.