It is time for Waitaki residents to have their say on the future of the district.

At an additional council meeting on Monday, the council formally adopted the long term plan, and it was put out for consultation on Wednesday.

The plan covered big topics, including rates increases and a proposal for an indoor events and sports centre, and Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher encouraged the community to make submissions.

setting budgets and activities for the next 10 years. It’s very important that people have their say on what they want to see council doing over that time, both in services and the facilities it provides the community,” Mr Kircher said.

“While the [district] plan does get fine-tuned each year, this is the chance [for residents] to give us their thoughts on the overall budget.”

The plan proposed an overall rates increase of 8.9% for the first year, and an average 5.6% increase for the following nine years.

Three options were detailed – two with rate smoothing and one without – and the council’s preference was listed as the one without.

It also included a proposal regarding the possibility of an indoor events and sports centre in Oamaru. The council proposed three options of its contribution million – from $10 million to $14 million, or to decline it all together.

The council was also seeking feedback regarding climate change, the district’s Covid-19 recovery, waste minimisation and educational activities surrounding rubbish.

Policy and strategy manager Mike Searle said the consultation document was posted on the council’s website, and hard copies could be found at service centres and libraries.

The council had already started receiving submissions. Many of the early ones focused on roading.

“We’re starting to process those,” Mr Searle said.

The consultation period was open until May 21 and there would be submission hearings on May 24 and 25.

The council has been hosting live-stream sessions on Facebook, and there would be various “drop in sessions” throughout the district.