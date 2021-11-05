Dumpling in a cloot, cobb loaf with hot cheese dip, and Nanny’s pineapple foam are just a taste of the culinary delights you can find in the new Anjer Family Recipe Book.

The book has been created by staff, residents and families of Oamaru’s Northanjer and Southanjer rest homes, to raise money for mental health.

Owner/operator Belinda Blackler said she had discussed with other staff about doing some fundraising this year and one of the caregivers, Kayla Butler, suggested Gumboot Friday.

‘‘We were talking about how it would be good to do some fundraising . . .and contribute to someone else in society so that these guys can have, like, a sense of purpose with that,’’ Mrs Blackler said.

‘‘The recipe book has been talked about for a few years . . . and then we thought now is the time.’’

The book has photography by Rachel Wybrow and about 80 well-tested family favourite recipes.

‘‘Some of the local cafes and restaurants kindly contributed a recipe to that as well,’’ she said.

‘‘It’s selling really well, which is awesome.’’

The fundraising target was $1000, but they had already gone past that.

‘‘So we’re probably looking at more like two, maybe even three [thousand dollars],’’ she said.

The book was just part of the fundraising efforts.

Staff and residents had also worked hard to make things for an Oamaru Farmers’ Market stall held at the weekend. There were knitted and crocheted dish and facecloths, homemade marmalade, biscuits, candles and cheese rolls.

The fundraising efforts would conclude today, Gumboot Friday, with a barbecue.

‘‘We will all wear gumboots, and have a sausage sizzle and a drink, and be able to sort of say how much we’ve made,’’ Mrs Blackler said.

She hoped the work they had done would be the start of an annual fundraising effort, with a different cause each year. Northanjer resident Margaret Jackson, who had helped with every part of the fundraising effort, including working at the farmers’ market, said she enjoyed contributing.

‘‘It makes you feel you belong.’’

The recipe books had been for sale at Shortblack cafe and Paper Plus, but were now mostly sold out.

They were printed at Oamaru’s Brackens Print, which had been ‘‘incredibly helpful’’, so there was the possibility of a reprint, she said.