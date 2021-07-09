Knitting needles are clattering at Northanjer Rest Home.

A keen group of knitters and helpers has made 12 rugs and 15 beanies for Eastern European families as part of Operation Cover Up.

Northanjer activities co-ordinator Pauline Notman has been knitting rugs for the charity for a long time, and decided to get the others involved.

Resident Beryl McKenzie, and friends of Northanjer Cherith Creighton and Shirley Simpson had been knitting wool strips. Mrs Simpson and Mrs Notman also knitted beanies.

Mrs Notman said residents helped knit blankets previously, but on a much smaller scale.

“I’m very passionate about doing something for someone else,” she said.

Mrs Notman also enlisted the help of her friend, Averill Marshall, who was crocheting all the wool strips together to make the rugs.

Operation Cover Up local co-ordinator Gladys Familton said Northanjer’s efforts were amazing.

Last year, 146 rugs were sent from Oamaru as part of Operation Cover Up.

The latest set of rugs would be heading by boat to Eastern Europe at the end of the month.