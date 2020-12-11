Opening the doors to their newest restaurant was a bittersweet moment for Yanina and Pablo Tacchini, who could not have family with them for the special occasion.

Del Mar Eatery and Beach Bar opened to the public this week and was already fully booked for tomorrow night, Mrs Tacchini said.

The couple signed the lease on the former Portside restaurant building in September and have been flat out ever since, with the goal of being open for the summer.

Mrs Tacchini, who is from Argentina, said her parents should have been here for the opening, but because of Covid-19 it was not possible for them to travel to New Zealand.

“Every six months they come. That’s a promise that they made to the children … Now it’s been a year, and it’s definitely going to be another year. By the time they see our children again, they’re going to be completely different kids,” she said.

“It’s been a difficult year for everyone.”

Mrs Tacchini said she was “feeling good” about what they had achieved in three months to get the doors of Del Mar open, but also slightly stressed about how things would go.

“We just made a whole restaurant from zero. Like, literally there was nothing here, so I’m sure I’m missing a hundred things,” she joked.

“But it will be OK, it will be good.”

The couple already operates Tees St Cafe and fine dining restaurant Cucina, with Mr Tacchini as head chef.

“[Del Mar] will be definitely a different environment to the other restaurants we have … hopefully people will love it.”

The plan for Del Mar was fast, simple fresh food and gelato that could be enjoyed on the premises or taken down to the beach.

The Tacchini children, Ian (13), Bella (10) and Rocco (7), were “really excited” about their parents’ latest venture and had a lot of input with the gelato flavours, she said.

There would be gelato loyalty cards, and Mrs Tacchini hoped Del Mar would become a destination for parents and children after school.

“Mum and Dad can have a relaxing time while [the children] have an ice cream and can go and play in the sandpit or on the beach.”

Del Mar would be open five days a week, for lunch through until late. For the first year it would be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

“The idea is to open seven days a week, but this summer we need to know what we’re doing before we hire more people,” Mrs Tacchini said.

They were also still looking for a chef and kitchen hand, but already had a staff of 10 on board.

A private thank you was held at the eatery on Monday night, with a crowd of about 50 people who had supported the Tacchinis through the past few hectic months.

“We wanted to a little party for all our special people who helped us to get through all this … It’s just good to show them, and to say thank you for their support.”