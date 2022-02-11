Wellbeing and sustainability.

That is what Waitaki District Libraries assistant Martin Bratina is hoping to highlight with the ‘‘On Your Bike — The Library and Museum Cycle Campaign’’.

The campaign launched on Tuesday and aimed to encourage adults and children alike to hop on their bikes and get riding, Mr Bratina said.

Any time someone cycled to the Oamaru Public Library or Waitaki Museum & Archive and used the services, they would receive a stamp on a card. After three stamps, the user could borrow two rentals free of charge and would go into the draw to win prizes from businesses Cycle Ventures, Martyns Cycles, and Victor Nelson Cycles. Prizes included helmets, bike magazine subscriptions, and bike service vouchers.

There would also be educational displays to inform people about safety for cyclists and motorists, the health benefits and advantages of cycling, advice, and traffic free routes, he said.

Mr Bratina believed there could be more infrastructure for cyclists around Oamaru and hoped the campaign would raise awareness around this.

‘‘If we create more infrastructure, then more people will cycle,’’ he said.

‘‘It’s also environmentally friendly [to] use a bike.’’

Mr Bratina, who cycled everywhere, hoped the campaign would encourage more people to embrace travelling by bike.

The campaign runs until April 14.