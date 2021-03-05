A tribute to Weston man Cam Schultz will sit alongside a new riparian planting that took place on his farmland this week.

The sign, which includes a photo of Mr Schultz, who died in late 2019, bears the words “Ehara i te tī, karawhiua”, meaning you only have one life, so “live life to the fullest”, his wife Rihi Schultz said.

“That was pretty Cam.”

Direct translation of the quote was “you are not a cabbage tree”.

Because if you cut a cabbage tree off at the base, it grew back again, which made it an appropriate message for the situation, she said.

About two years ago, and in consultation with North Otago Sustainable Land Management (Noslam), Mr Schultz had started to plan a section of riparian planting to be carried out along the waterways on his Pig Island Rd farmland, near Windsor. The land also borders part of the Alps 2 Ocean Cycle Trail.

A group of about 50 people congregated on Tuesday to help make that plan reality.

Pupils from Totara School, including the Schultz children Taurima (8) and Reihana (6), and their cousins, took part in the planting, together with whanau, and under the guidance of Noslam members and the Waiareka Valley Lions.

Mrs Schultz said it was “very special” to have the children there helping with the planting, and it was always part of her late husband’s plan to have them take part.

Totara School principal Damien Brown said it meant a lot to the school to be involved.

“Rihi’s become a big part of our community and to do something for them is really special.”

He said it was also great for the children to be contributing to the wider community, and making connections with the Lions Club.

The 1050 native plants included ti kouka (cabbage tree), Carex secta, Carex virgata, harakeke (flax) and toetoe.

The planting was the first of five to be carried out by mid-May as part of the Ministry for Primary Industries Jobs for Nature programme.

A permanent fence built last month by the Valley Rugby Club, of which Mr Schultz had been a part, also helped protect the waterways from stock,

Although Mrs Schultz no longer lived on the land – it was being leased by Craigmore Farms, and the house was tenanted – it was being well looked after, she said.

“It still feels like home. We come out here all the time.”