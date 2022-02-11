Sibling rivalry has helped push Clare Kirkman to the top.

Clare (15) joined Columba Scouts when she was 11 because she was jealous of how much fun her younger brother, Callam, had at the group.

After two years of hard work, Clare recently received the Chief Scout Award, the second-highest award from Scouts Aotearoa.

Gaining the award was a big task.

Clare needed nine personal badges, as well as a bronze, silver, and gold badge, and had to organise a three-day camp in Omarama — including biking along the Alps 2 Ocean Cycle Trail. She also had to complete between 30 and 60 hours of community service and be interviewed by zone leader Derek Beveridge.

After ticking off all of the tasks on her lengthy list, Clare said it was it was a ‘‘happy’’ feeling to finally receive the award.

Scouts had opened up doors for the Oamaru teenager and she enjoyed all of the opportunities she had been presented with.

‘‘You can do things that you wouldn’t normally experience,’’ Clare said.

For the Waitaki Girls’ High School pupil, one experience stood out above the rest — the New Zealand Scout Jamboree.

She attended her first jamboree at Mystery Creek, Hamilton, during the 2019-20 summer, and spoke highly of the camp, attended by thousands of Scouts from around New Zealand.

‘‘It’s going to different places that you can’t normally access and meeting everyone.’’

After being a Scout for the past five years, Clare was now a venturer, taking more of a leadership role and taking responsibility for her own programme.

It meant more opportunities, more camps and working towards a Queen’s Scout Award, the highest national award.

Scouts is somewhat of a family affair for Clare. Her mother, Mary-Jane Kirkman, is a cubs leader, while her younger siblings, Caylab (11), and Amelia (7), had also joined the movement.