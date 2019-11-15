After 43 years of trading in downtown Oamaru, The Light Christian Store is closing.

The decision was made at the recent annual meeting of the organisation that runs the shop, the North Otago Christian Book Centre Society Inc.

The store’s committee released a statement saying the announcement was being made with “considerable disappointment and sadness”.

The shop would hold a closing-down sale from Monday until its closing date of December 31.

Many changes were made in recent months to try to prolong trading – changing the name from the North Otago Christian Book Centre and developing a new logo, renovating and refitting the interior, new signage on the footpath and street front, and enlisting support from the Timaru Christian Bookshop.

However, the enterprise was unable to pay its way and would have to close.

The society’s aim had been to provide a shop in the centre of Oamaru with goods promoting Christian values for the community and visitors.

“In addition to the sale of books and gifts, the shop has also provided a vital venue for people of all denominations to drop in and talk, share, pray and have fellowship,” the committee said in a statement.

It asked anyone in the district who wanted to start a new Christian ministry to contact its secretary, Kirsten Mills, by November 30 by emailing g-k.mills@xtra.co.nz

The society thanked all its volunteers and said it would welcome any comments.