The Glenavy Salmon Run will go ahead at Red, but with a few changes.

The annual plastic salmon race at Waikakahi Stream, now in its ninth year, will be held on March 26 and tickets are on sale.

Organiser Chris Paul said the event would be limited to 100 people on the day, and the course had been shortened. It would start, as normal, at the Te Maiharoa Rd bridge, but finish before the forestry. There would only be 500 tickets sold, at $5 each, rather than 1000 at $2.

On March 26, at 10am, 500 plastic salmon will be released into the stream. Each fish is numbered and there are prizes for the people whose fish cross the finish line first and second, as well as several spot prizes.

The Glenavy Volunteer Fire Brigade would again make sure all the plastic fish were removed from the stream, Mr Paul said.

The event is a fundraiser for the South Canterbury township. In previous years, money has gone to a defibrillator for the Glenavy fire brigade, the Glenavy School library, restoring the old Glenavy jail site, and restoring salmon trophies damaged in the Glenavy Hotel fire in 2016.

Last year, the event raised $1500 for a new children’s playground in Glenavy and this year’s funds would go towards the same cause.

‘‘We need a bit more money for that,’’ Mr Paul said.

He had his fingers crossed for a sunny day next Saturday.

Tickets are being sold at the Glenavy Store, Glenavy Hotel and Glenavy School.