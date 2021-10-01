“We’re here”

Salvation Army Family Store manager Karyn Shaw wants people to know the Thames St store is still up and running.

In June, the North End Family Store on Thames Highway closed its doors for the final time, after its building lease ended.

At the time, it was uncertain if a second location would be re-established or if the two stores would be merged into one.

It was eventually decided to absorb the North End store into the Thames St store.

Staff and volunteers from the North End store were given the opportunity to join the Thames St family store but chose not to, Mrs Shaw said.

She believed after the North End store’s closure, its regular patrons might not know there was another location open.

When the family store first opened in Oamaru many years ago, it sold furniture and clothing, Mrs Shaw said.

Somewhere down the line the North End store was opened for the sole purpose of selling furniture and household items, she said.

“Now we are just one store with everything in it,” she said.

The store’s Saturday hours had also been extended, from 9am-2pm to 9am-4pm.

Now, the organisation as looking for a larger location to accommodate a variety of items, she said.

“We are actively looking for [somewhere] in Oamaru to suit our needs – we want to make sure it’s a really good location.”

In the meantime, the staff and volunteers were always grateful for donations and its customers.

Charity shops were needed now more than ever, she said.

“They’re good for the charity, good for your pocket, and good for the planet.”