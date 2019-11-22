Oamaru Altrusans are converting themselves into Santas and elves to benefit local rest-home residents.

For the third consecutive year, the Altrusa Club is running its “Be a Santa to a Senior” project.

It has approached rest homes to ask which residents would receive no family visitors or gifts on Christmas Day.

The rest-home staff asked those residents what they would like for Christmas.

Their wishes have been written on tags made by Altrusa and attached to a Christmas tree placed in the Oamaru Pharmacy.

The public is invited to take a tag from the tree, buy the item stated, and return it with the tag to a box in the pharmacy by December 7.

Altrusans will wrap and decorate the gifts and deliver them to the rest homes before Christmas.