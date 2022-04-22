Taking its fundraising efforts in a new direction has paid off for Weston School.

The Home and School committee was again forced to pivot from its regular annual fireworks fundraiser after issues due to Covid-19 had forced three successive cancellations.

It was decided the committee would hold the Weston School Rogaine, based on the success of a previous one in 2020.

Event organiser Twyla Kingan said she was ‘‘thrilled’’ with how well the day went, for the community and the school.

About 200 people took part in the event, on private farmland off Airedale Rd, earlier in the month.

Teams of three or four were given a topographical map to hunt for checkpoints, with each worth a set amount of points. The teams with the most points within the threehour time-frame were the winners.

It was the second time the Home and School committee had held a rogaine, with the first in November 2020.

‘‘We are really happy with the number of participants, and absolutely thrilled the weather played its part in showing off the stunning views of North Otago.

‘‘You could look one way and see the sea, and look the other way to see the mountains and everything in between,’’ Mrs Kingan said.

A notable competitor was 16-year-old Waitaki Boys’ High School student Ben O’Sullivan, who had all of his three team-mates withdraw with illness the day before the event.

Ben completed the race on his own for fun, and collected 2880 points — 100 more points than the top team.

Mrs Kingan said she loved seeing all the smiles out on the course.

‘‘Rogaines are for all ages and abilities. It is something you can do with your mates or with your grandparents.

‘‘It was great to see the range of ages at the event.’’

She also loved watching the team dynamics, and seeing people work together.

‘‘Everyone has a part to play.’’

Planning for the next event was already under way.