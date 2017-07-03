The entire roll of Waitaki Girls’ High School will be involved in an annual singing contest in the school hall from 7.30pm on Thursday.

In the House Choir competition, each of the four houses sings the “test piece” Touch the Wind plus a song it has chosen to fit the theme of The Four Seasons.

“Choirs have been rehearsing all term in what is a student-led competition,” arts co-ordinator Sherilyn Hellier said.

Senior girls conduct and accompany the choirs and, with the support of the house captains, have planned and run the rehearsals each Wednesday morning.

“The judges for this year’s competition are Joseph Balfe and Alison Wilson. Alison recently judged the school’s music competition and some of the winners will perform between choirs. The Waitaki Singers, who recently competed in the Big Sing, will also perform.”

Trophies will be presented to the best conductor, accompanist, and choir.

“Points from the night will be added to those from the talent quest and music competition to find the overall winning house, who will receive the music trophy,” Mrs Hellier said.

Tickets to the event, available from the school office, cost $4.