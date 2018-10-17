School plans endurance event

Mark your calendars, adrenaline junkies.

A new mountain bike event filled with excitement and adventure awaits next year.

In early March, Papakaio School will host the Papakaio 8hr MTB Challenge – an endurance race set to test people’s limits.

The event will be a major fundraiser for the school and is being organised by members of the Papakaio home and school committee.

Event spokeswoman Rebecca Finlay said there would be much to look forward to at the event.

The course will be an 8km mountain bike loop, and will feature about 180m of elevation.

Organisers hope up to 100 teams, each consisting of four riders, will sign up.

Each person competing will take turns trying to lap each other’s times on the course.

“It’s all being professionally timed, and then there’ll be different winners of different categories,” she said.

Mrs Finlay believed the challenge would be the first of its kind for the Papakaio community.

“I think it’s just a cool thing to be fundraising for the school, and doing something positive – that’s quite enhancing for the community,” she said.

“So many people in our community are into adventure sports. I don’t think we’d be able to do it if it wasn’t something that spun our wheels.”

So far, the community had responded well to the event, she said.

“We’ve already had a really positive response.”

Mrs Finlay said registrations would be available closer to the time of the event.

“It’s going to be a lot of work, but we feel really good about it.”