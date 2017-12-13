The Waitaki’s youngest writers have cooked up another book.

After successfully publishing its first collection of writing by pupils last year, Waitaki Valley School has hit the shelves again with its latest tome, Waitaki Writes 2

Principal Deidre Senior said every child at the school was again represented in the latest volume, which has gone on sale at the school, the Kurow Information Centre and Oamaru Paper Plus.

“It provides an opportunity for our students to write for an audience and celebrates the development of writing across our school,” she said.

Mrs Senior said the older pupils had also produced a recipe book – Mahutonga Cooks – that had also just gone on sale.

Senior pupils had co-ordinated every step of the production, from working with the printer, arranging advertisers and dealing with several famous sporting and television personalities who supplied recipes for a special section in the book.

Those celebrity recipes came from Matt Chisholm, Storm Purvis, Hayden Parker and Jodi Brown.

Proceeds from the sales of the senior pupils’ cookbook would go towards funding their big day out programme at the end of the year, while money raised from the school-wide book would support the Waitaki Valley Friends of the School group.