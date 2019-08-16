Scott hoping it’s third time lucky

Oamaru writer Lisa Scott is a finalist in the 2019 Webstar Magazine Media Awards’ Best Columnist/Blogger – Home, Food & Lifestyle (Incl. Mass Market) section.

Miss Scott writes a column in the monthly magazine Next. It often features Oamaru and the wider Waitaki, which she has enjoyed exploring with her partner, who she has dubbed the Mountain Man.

By day, Miss Scott is the Waitaki District Council’s communications specialist.

In her own time, she writes wry commentaries on life, love, living in Otago, and anything else that stirs her.

This is the third time she has been a finalist for columnist of the year.

“Always the bridesmaid,” she said, with trademark mock drama.

However, she won a Qantas award after her first year as a columnist, so she has definitely donned the bridal veil.

Miss Scott said she did not know how she would go this time. Her fellow finalists are Next colleague Sarah Quigley and NZ Life & Leisure contributor Polly Greeks.

“I’m in such good company. I feel kind of stoked to be among them.”

Miss Scott has notched up 11 years as a columnist. But length of experience did not necessarily make it any easier.

“It definitely depends how interesting life is.

“When I was a happily-married middle-class lady, it was boring.”

Greater turmoil generated better matter for columns, she has discovered.

“By the time you can laugh at it, it’s of worth to people.”

When she was dismayed to find the guy she was dating years ago was also dating three other people, it was column gold.

“There’s something about me that’s hilarious as a column.

“Being a woman these days is hard.”

The move from Dunedin to Oamaru was also beneficial.

“Coming here has given me heaps of new material.”

Her inspiration could come from something she overhears – “ridiculous, hilarious, or really, really true”.

Miss Scott trials her columns by reading them to her mother.

“She’s a good filter. If she says nothing, it’s not funny or it’s excruciatingly embarrassing.”

Few subjects are taboo. A recent column focused on orgasms.

“I went for the cheap laugh, as usual,” she said without hesitation.

Miss Scott is unable to attend the awards bash in Auckland on September 5.

“What I’d really like would be to get together with the other finalists.”