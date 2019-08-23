The inaugural Waitaki Arts Festival in 2017 was always going to be a hard act to follow.

This year’s programme promises to be as good or better.

The second biennial festival line-up has just been revealed by the Oamaru Opera House team. It encompasses 13 entertainments – lucky for everyone.

They range from workshops where children can prepare to participate in upcoming activities to the international premiere of a stage adaptation of Janet Frame’s masterpiece Owls Do Cry

There is even a theatre performance for babies.

Festival director Frances McElhinney said the aim was more community participation in the arts.

“Jump on board. Have some fun!”

The festival theme two years ago was bugs and this time it’s birds, Mrs McElhinney said.

“What a coup having the world premiere of Owls Do Cry as a festival opening. This stunning production by Red Leap Theatre leads us into the weekend – then jump on your bike and enjoy the fabulous spring weather for Art on Bikes and the reopening of the Janet Frame trail.”

Another highlight was “reaching out into the district” by taking Johanna Cosgrove’s award-wining one-woman play Aunty to Kurow and Hampden.

“We hope that there is something for everyone to enjoy – family fun, comedy, literature, multi-dimensional theatre and music,” Mrs McElhinney said.

“Join us for one or many events and bring your friends . . . the more the merrier.”