A generous donation from a former Oamaru woman is helping the Zonta Club of Oamaru give women a ‘‘second chance’’ at education.

After receiving a $1000 donation from Jude Gillies, Zonta has launched the Gillies Family Scholarship, to help women age 25 and over with tertiary education.

Ms Gillies, who now lives in Golden Bay, said she had been looking for an opportunity to give back to Oamaru and was impressed with Zonta as it was ‘‘women helping women’’.

The inaugural scholarship was a collaborative idea, and Ms Gillies, a proud ex-Waitaki Girls’ High School pupil, was a firm believer education was the key to empowering women and making them resilient.

‘‘Too often in my lifetime I’ve seen women not being able to fulfil their potential because they haven’t had that resilience and that empowerment,’’ Ms Gillies said.

‘‘For me it really strikes a chord.’’

She was delighted the scholarship catered towards those wanting to further themselves later in life. People were ‘‘pigeon-holed’’ into careers early in life, and she knew first hand how difficult it was to decide where to go.

‘‘I think it’s so hard when you’re in your teens [making] life-defining choices.

‘‘I’m coming up 67 and I’m still looking for the ideal career . . .so this is a chance when you’ve got a bit more life experience.’’

She wanted to make the scholarship and her contribution ongoing, to help inspire people.

Zonta already had another scholarship — the Young Women in Public Affairs scholarship — for girls leaving secondary school.

Secretary Andrea Armstrong said Zonta wanted to make the Gillies Family Scholarship for women aged over 25 to support those who have had a family, been in the workforce or taken a break, and decided they now wanted to further their education.

‘‘They’re probably at that age where they know what they want to do,’’ Mrs Armstrong said.

‘‘We understand that there is a bit of a financial cost these days and we thought that was a good reason to be able to help someone.’’

The financial support the club received from Ms Gillies was incredible, she said.

‘‘It’s an amazing gift. It’s very generous.’’

Ms Gillies encouraged everyone to apply for the scholarship and give it a go.

Applicants must be undertaking recognised tertiary study, be enrolled in a qualification and live in the Waitaki district.

Anyone interested in an application form can contact Zonta at oamaru@zonta.org.nz. Applications close on July 30.