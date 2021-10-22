The Oamaru Public Library has upgraded its seed swap to a seedling swap.

Last year, the library hosted its first “Great Library Seed and Plant Swap”, and was set to do it all again this September until Covid-19 forced its postponement.

Lockdown might have stopped people in their tracks, but it did not stop the seasons from changing or seeds from sprouting.

So this year the library is hosting the “Great Library Seedling Swap” on October 30.

Once again, people have the chance to clear their unwanted seedlings or plants and swap them for someone else’s treasures.

Librarian Eileen Armstrong said last year’s event was a great success, more than 100 people participating, and she expected this year’s event to be just as successful.

Lockdown came as a stark reminder of the benefits of self-sufficiency and if worst came to worst and food scarcity arose, people could always grow their own vegetables and fruit, Mrs Armstrong said.

“Most people have a back yard or access to a bit of dirt, even if you just have pots,” she said.

“And, of course, it’s fun.”

She loved the surprise that came as the garden came to life every year.

“Flowers make you smile and give you a bit of joy.

“We all need that at the moment.”

The event is run in conjunction with the Waitaki branch of Forest and Bird, the Waitaki Menz Shed, Waitaki Community Gardens, Waitaki Gets Growing, Mental Health Gardens and the Lower Waitaki Garden Club.

Members from each group will be at the event to share stories and advice.

Weather depending, the swap will be held in front of the Oamaru Public Library on October 30, from 10am to 12.30pm. There will also be competitions and prizes to be won.