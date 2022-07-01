Phil Hope joined the Oamaru Whitestone Civic Trust 16 years ago, because he thought he should put his ‘‘money where is mouth is’’.

The Hope & Associates Legal partner was made a life member of the trust at its April AGM, where he also stood down as a trustee.

He initially became involved in 2006, because although he supported the idea of preserving and re-using the historic Oamaru stone buildings, he was not happy with the direction the trust was heading. He had been a corporate member from when it was first established in the late 1980s.

‘‘As they say, you put your money where your mouth is, don’t you,’’ Mr Hope said.

‘‘It had that Victorian-townat-work theme when I first, sort of, became involved, and we’ve moved away from that to something about being vibrant, being busy and having businesses that are attractive to people to go and see.’’

His longevity with the trust was a testament to wanting ‘‘to do the job’’ and see things through, but he thought it was time to make way for new members.

‘‘It’s always good to have new people coming on board with new ideas to take it forward.’’

Mr Hope was happy with the progress that had been made during his involvement, and felt the trust was heading in the right direction.

‘‘It’s always a work in progress down there, and it’s really great that the harbour has come on in leaps and bounds, and that attracts people at the same time.

‘‘It’s a classic sort of a situation, where perhaps people from outside the district appreciate it more than the people inside the district, but it’s world-class in terms of the buildings and what is there, it’s just got to find the commercial realities of it all.’’

During Mr Hope’s involvement with the trust, the challenges had changed. In the early days, a lot of work was done in terms of ‘‘the very basics’’ to preserve the buildings, such as re-roofing, putting in sprinkler systems, and cleaning them up.

‘‘Then in my time, it’s been more about fitting out the insides to improve them and make them comfortable spaces for people to use.

‘‘When you think about it, they’re all grain stores, wool stores, stores of some sort, and now we’re trying to use them for retail businesses, so it’s not an easy transition, and it’s a lot of work that has to be done,’’ Mr Hope said.

The 2011 Christchurch earthquakes also raised the issue of earthquake strengthening, but the buildings measured up well to the new building standards, he said. Compliance was proving the biggest headache for the trust at present.

‘‘We just bump our heads against compliance more and more and more.’’

The trust was a ‘‘very good owner’’ of the buildings, and wanted to preserve them, not ruin them, he said.

‘‘Yet we constantly have to get things signed off here and signed off there . . .that’s the big frustration.’’

Both the Waitaki District Council and Heritage New Zealand were fine to work with, ‘‘but it’s just that constant, having to get everything done — and relatively simple things’’.

Although no longer a trustee, Mr Hope said his interest in the historic buildings would remain.

He was ‘‘thrilled’’ to see Craftwork Brewery open in Harbour St last month.

‘‘I’ve been down a couple of times, and will carry on doing that.’’

Graeme Clark was also made a life member at the trust’s April AGM.