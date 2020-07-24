A group of retirees in North Otago are heading back to school.

Diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease within the past six months, the group of eight people are taking part in a new Cognitive Stimulation Therapy (CST) programme to slow the progression of the disease.

Each session of the United Kingdom-designed programme covers a different topic and is designed to improve the mental abilities and memory of someone with dementia.

Harbour View Rest Home senior activities co-ordinator Susie Sinclair, who delivers the sessions at the Ara Institute of Canterbury’s Oamaru campus alongside North Otago Alzheimer’s community educator Debbie Melton, said it was the first time CST had been offered in Oamaru.

“It gives the [participants] a chance to meet like-minded people who are in the same position as them,” Ms Sinclair said.

Alzheimer’s patients could often become withdrawn and less outgoing, but CST gave them confidence in what they could do, she said.

There was no known cure for the disease, but keeping the brain active helped prevent further deterioration, she said.

She thanked the community sponsors who had been supportive of the concept.

Mrs Melton said there would be two sessions a week for seven weeks and then one a week for a further 14 weeks.

“Over this period the group will start working together on a variety of activities designed to stimulate memory, allowing for experiences to be shared, with some new skills being acquired and others being maintained,” she said.

“The sessions will be fun, allowing delegates time to enjoy the company of other like-minded folk and regain their confidence of being in social settings.”

One student said the sessions had been “fantastic”.

“I’ve enjoyed every moment and meeting new people,” she said.

Another threatened to “wag” classes, which were taking place in the school holidays.

“That’s the only trouble with being retired – you never get a day off,” he said.