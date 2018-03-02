It is not every day a mother is asked by her daughter if she can shave her head to help others in need.

That is exactly what happened to Mary-Jane Collett last November, when her daughter, Amelia, asked her if she could shave her hair off for child cancer awareness.

Initially, Mrs Collett was reluctant to sanction the snip.

However, after months of persistent pleading from Amelia, a pupil at Papakaio School, she knew her daughter was serious about wanting to change other people’ lives.

“She’s a stubborn wee thing,” Mrs Collett joked.

Her daughter had a “heart of gold” and a passion to help others, Mrs Collett said.

Amelia said she came up with the idea after she saw another girl in her gymnastics class had already shaved her head for charity.

After finding out the girl cut her hair to help children fighting cancer, Amelia was inspired to do the same.

Amelia will have her head shaved at the Estella Hair Studio in Oamaru today.

All money made from her fundraiser will go towards the Child Cancer Foundation.

Originally, the aim was to fundraise $1500. That target had already been reached, so Amelia has set a new goal of $3000.

Both Amelia and Mrs Collett were optimistic they could reach that amount.

Mrs Collett was proud to know her daughter’s courage and bravery would help New Zealand children battle cancer.

“Once she sets her heart on something, she will see it through the end,” Mrs Collett said.