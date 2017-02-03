Shop opening still up in air

Exactly when Oamaru’s St John Community Shop will open is still not known, three months after the main-street premises were found.

Initially, it was thought the shop, in the former Dick Smith premises on the corner of lower Thames and Steward Sts, would be open before Christmas.

However, the store’s opening was delayed due to the position of shop manager being re-advertised.

Work has been done inside the building to fit it out, while external signage was installed several weeks ago.

St John Oamaru committee chairman Terry Kent said applications for the role of

store manager closed next week, and that an opening date had yet to be confirmed.

“We do not have a date yet.”

When opened, the store will sell items such as clothing, jewellery, books, homeware, art created by local artists and steampunk memorabilia.

St John first aid kits will be also be sold, and information on its local services provided.

In December, Mr Kent said all funds raised from sales would stay in North Otago.

“The purpose of the St John Community Shop is to raise funds directly to support the Oamaru community. Money from shop profits will be spend on ambulance services.

“This shop is another way for the community to link with St John.

“As well as goods for sale, the community will also be able to access information about services and products.”