Newcomers Raymond and Tracey Metternich are living their dream.

The couple have bought the Kakanui store after recently shifting to the area.

Originally from Winton, the couple used to own and manage several properties throughout Invercargill and North Otago.

Seeking a lifestyle change, they decided to sell their properties and start afresh.

Mr Metternich said they wanted to find a place by the sea that could sustain a small business.

“That was building our investment for the future and now it’s paid off,” Mr Metternich said.

The couple first set their hearts on Kakanui while on a house-hunting road trip across the South Island about two months ago.

“Kakanui was actually not on the list. Searching on our trip, it popped up on TradeMe, and we thought, ‘oh well, we’ll pop out there and have a look.”‘

When they finally arrived in the town, it was love at first sight.

“Basically, we thought after everything we’d seen, this is the place,” he said.

Since their move, Mrs Metternich said, the hospitality of the locals had been amazing.

“I feel like I’ve been here for years and know everybody already,” she said.

“They’re so friendly and it’s so laid-back – it’s a real nice community.”

Mr Metternich said he planned to make a few adjustments to the store by selling guitars and artworks.