Show goes from strength to strength

The Palmerston and Waihemo A&P Association continues to surge ahead.

Not only has its annual show expanded from one day to two, but attendances are growing every year and more volunteers are offering to help.

Last weekend was the 150th anniversary of the first A&P show to be held in Palmerston. A little drizzle on Saturday did not dampen the enthusiasm of the large crowd that had gathered around the terraced arena. Many people were still there at 6pm, association president Paul Mutch said.

Historical elements featured throughout the day, with vintage farm machinery, Clydesdale horses towing carts filled with show-goers, and a grand parade that included penny-farthings and early cars and trucks.

The parade was led by a pipe band in which Oamaru man Wee Jock Howie played a set of bagpipes that were used at the Waikouaiti A&P Show in 1866. He acquired them in 1999 and has just restored them to working order.

Mr Mutch said there was “a very even spread” of people at the showgrounds on the Saturday. He estimated the total was 3000. Another “good crowd” turned up to watch equestrian events on the Sunday.

The numbers exceeded last year’s, he said, and new people came forward asking to join the committee or contribute to future show events.