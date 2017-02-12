Show goes from strength to strength

Sally Brooker
Summer fling . . . Oamaru bagpiper Janice Hayes played throughout the day for the Highland dancing competitions at the Palmerston showgrounds. PHOTO: SALLY BROOKER
Awaiting their turn . . . Dunedin Highland dancing siblings (from left) Flynn (10), Dustin (7) and Poppy (13) Hayward attended the Palmerston and Waihemo A&P Show with their dancing teacher Yvonne Darling. PHOTO: SALLY BROOKER

 

Official duties . . Palmerston and Waihemo A&P Association secretary Fiona Skevington checks in at the office during Saturday’s activities. PHOTO: SALLY BROOKER

The Palmerston and Waihemo A&P Association continues to surge ahead.

Not only has its annual show expanded from one day to two, but attendances are growing every year and more volunteers are offering to help.

Last weekend was the 150th anniversary of the first A&P show to be held in Palmerston. A little drizzle on Saturday did not dampen the enthusiasm of the large crowd that had gathered around the terraced arena. Many people were still there at 6pm, association president Paul Mutch said.

Historical elements featured throughout the day, with vintage farm machinery, Clydesdale horses towing carts filled with show-goers, and a grand parade that included penny-farthings and early cars and trucks.

The parade was led by a pipe band in which Oamaru man Wee Jock Howie played a set of bagpipes that were used at the Waikouaiti A&P Show in 1866. He acquired them in 1999 and has just restored them to working order.

Mr Mutch said there was “a very even spread” of people at the showgrounds on the Saturday. He estimated the total was 3000. Another “good crowd” turned up to watch equestrian events on the Sunday.

The numbers exceeded last year’s, he said, and new people came forward asking to join the committee or contribute to future show events.

Quaint . . . Jerry and Margaret Wing, of Herbert, drive their elderly delivery van in the Grand Parade. Mr Wing said the vehicle was so small that you don’t get into it, you put it on. PHOTO: SALLY BROOKER
Family outing . . . Herbert couple Shane and Angela Foster took their whippets (from left) Ramsay, Savvy and Tally to the Palmerston and Waihemo A&P Show. Tally (9) is the mother of the two 4-year-olds. PHOTO: SALLY BROOKER
Duet . . . Palmerston and Waihemo A&P Association president Paul Mutch (with microphone) joins talent quest winner Olive Fyfe in singing the national anthem at the opening ceremony. PHOTO: SALLY BROOKER

