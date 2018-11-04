Christmas is already in the air for Musical Theatre Oamaru.

For several months, the organisation has been rehearsing extensively for its annual theatre restaurant production.

It Will Be A Cracker will play at the Scottish Hall this month.

The musical takes place during a Christmas office party and features a variety of both classic and modern Christmas music, all while a two-course meal is served to members of the audience.

Director Alison Morgan, who also wrote the show, said she could not wait for the curtains to go up.

“We’ve got some really good, funny things – it’s going to be very funny,” she said.

Much of the cast and crew involved had previously worked on MTO’s production of Mamma Mia! earlier this year.

About 12 cast members and eight crew members were involved in the project.

“Some of the cast are new to the stage but they’ve worked behind stage before,” she said.

Mrs Morgan started working on the theatre restaurant soon after the conclusion of the Mamma Mia! show.

She said the hardest part of organising it was trying to get cast members on board.

“People join up and then something else happens in their life and they can’t do it and they have to pull out,” she said.

“It’s a huge commitment for people.”

Since planning for the production had started, Mrs Morgan had enjoyed seeing the cast develop.

“It’s really good to see how they’ve blossomed and how they are so much more confident,” she said.

“They come in, some timid and quiet, and then, boom – they’re out there.”

The show will run for four nights next week, starting on Tuesday and finishing next Saturday.

Tickets are $60 each and are available from the iTicket website.