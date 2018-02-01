After 151 years, the Palmerston and Waihemo A&P Show has a new name.

The event at the Palmerston showgrounds on February 3-4 will be called the East Otago Show – a name chosen by the A&P association to “better reflect the region we represent”. That stretches from Hampden in the north to Karitane in the south, and inland to Dunback and Macraes Moonlight.

In 2016, the show was expanded from one day to two, adding equestrian activities on the Sunday. The association has also created the annual East Otago Field Days, which were held for the second time in October.

“Our show might be smaller than some of the big ones around the country but it packs a lot in, including plenty of free entertainment for the children,” trades convener Keren Mackay said.

It includes a magic show with Juggler Jay, Frances the Balloon Lady, pony rides, a bouncy castle and a storytellers’ tent.

“We have our usual all-day equestrian line-up, which you can watch from the terraced bank,” Mrs Mackay said.

“Riders and their mounts come from as far afield as Christchurch for this show, as well as many local riders, and it’s always a great sight to see.

“The garden and gallery displays in the hall are shaping up well. Get hold of a schedule if you haven’t got one already and see what you can enter.”

Vintage machinery was always a drawcard, as were the animals in the stock pens, Mrs Mackay said. Highland dancing is another regular feature, with competitions that attract large crowds of supporters.

“We are thrilled to have the Otago Canine Training Club this year, who will have quite a line-up of dogs to perform some amazing obedience displays. Our regular popular pet show and terrier race will again take place, so if you have pets that you are proud of, why not enter?”

A tug of war contest has been added this year, offering schools the chance to win $100.

The Village Green will be set up as a gathering place. Bedford School of Music director Jae Bedford will present performers showcasing a variety of musical talent. He will also take the stage with his wife, Miriam, as the Bedford Duo.

The show is open from 10am to 4pm on the Saturday. Entry is $10 for adults and free for children aged 16 and under.

Entry is free on the Sunday, but equestrian events are the only activities being held. There will be no entertainment or trades sites.

Further information is available by emailing trades@palmerstonwaihemo.nz or via Facebook.