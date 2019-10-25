News a speed feedback sign will be installed in Hampden before Christmas has been met with delight by local school pupils.

Hampden School pupil Brooke Christey (10) said she had previously felt unsafe because of cars travelling “really fast” through the 60kmh zone.

Brooke crosses the main road on a Thursday for hot lunches, and when out walking with her grandmother.

“I am always worried about an accident, because in Hampden everyone knows everyone and it is always someone’s family who gets hurt,” she said.

Hampden School principal Matt Hannagan also welcomed the announcement.

“It makes the community very happy to have an effective tool for slowing traffic,” Mr Hannagan said.

New Zealand Transport Agency network manager Chris Harris said the speed-activated driver feedback sign would be installed in Hampden in the next four to six weeks.

“The signs have proved to be effective in managing speed in many other places and are deemed to be the most appropriate intervention at this time,” Mr Harris said.

“At this stage, only one sign will be installed.

“However, a mount will be installed in a second location so the sign can be moved between the north and south ends of Hampden to target motorists from either direction.”

The final location was still being determined.