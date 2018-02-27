Waimate residents can look forward to seeing one of the largest pieces of street art in New Zealand when the town’s historic grain silos are painted.

The project is being undertaken by local artist Bill Scott.

Previously, Mr Scott has worked on other projects around Waimate including a March Hare Motorcycle Rally wall mural.

The project is being sponsored by Transport Waimate, which owns the silos.

Transport Waimate director Barry Sadler believed the silos would help promote the town.

“Bill’s street art has been a great asset to the district for a while now, but having the silos as a canvas definitely takes it to another level,” he said.

“There’s a tremendous amount of history in our town, and we’re proud to be part of that.”

Project spokeswoman Sue Francis was excited about the project.

“Most of us find it hard to draw something on a flat piece of paper, let alone a silo,” she said.

Mrs Francis thought Mr Scott would have fun painting the silos, though there still some logistical things that needed to be sorted, and it was unclear how long the project would take.

Although it would be a tough job, she was optimistic Mr Scott would be able to make the project work.

The 35m-high silos were the first of their kind in New Zealand.

They were built in 1920 for wheat storage.