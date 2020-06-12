Trustpower’s new purpose-built premises in Severn St is still on track for a mid-2021 opening.

On Monday, the construction site was blessed by Anne Te Maiharoa-Dodds. The small blessing ceremony was attended by representatives from local iwi, De Geest Construction and Trustpower.

A Trustpower spokesman said construction work on the company’s new purpose-built facility in Severn St, being developed by De Geest Construction, was scheduled to start on June 26.

“We are still on track for a mid-2021 opening at this stage,” the spokesman said.

The New Zealand power, gas, broadband and phone company has reached an agreement to lease the new building at 10-12 Severn St for its 90 Oamaru employees.

The purpose-built facility would be designed around “activity-based working”, an environment that allowed staff to choose from a variety of different settings to suit the nature of the work they were doing at the time, Trustpower customer operations general manager Fiona Smith said earlier this year.

Trustpower has been based at its present Thames St site in Oamaru since 2007.