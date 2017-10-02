Oamaru equestrian Polly Harper is making great strides in her chosen sport.

Polly (16), a year 11 pupil at St Kevin’s College, was awarded a sporting blue last week for her outstanding showjumping results.

Last season, she won the Upper Clutha A&P Show AA pony trophy, placed first in the 1.10m, 1.15m and 1.20m events at the Wanaka Show, won the Southland championship at 1.10m, and won the most points at the Canterbury A&P Show, clearing 1.58m on her 1.40m pony.

Polly, who has lived in Oamaru for nine years and is originally from Darfield, competed at the New Zealand showjumping championships earlier this year, winning gold in the 1.10m open pony grade on Jubilee Showman.

She was selected earlier this month to take part in a South Island showjumping camp which covered all aspects of the sport, including preparation and fitness.

Polly has only been jumping competitively for two seasons.

“I think I’ve always been interested,” she said of the sport.

“My cousin had a lot of horses and I’d go up there and ride. My mum rode as well and then we moved, and then I got back into it.”

Competitive by nature, Polly wanted to continue in the sport for as long as possible and one day hoped to work in stables in different countries around the world.

As well as showjumping, Polly has played for the St Kevin’s First XI hockey team since she was in year 9.