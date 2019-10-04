Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher, Anya Smit (9) and her grandfather Doug Amoore are first to test out the slide at the Harbour St Collective Cafe playground, after it was officially opened on Wednesday morning.

Owner Anna King bought the playground – which features a three-lane rolling slide, inflatable slide, ball pit and small obstacle course – from Lollipop’s Playland in Auckland online before the Harbour St Collective Cafe opened.

She wanted Oamaru to have somewhere people could take children to play undercover.

“There was just nowhere in Oamaru to do that,” Mrs King said.

It had taken three years, but she was excited to see her plans come to fruition.

“It’s going to be a big part of our business. We want to do kids’ parties and themed parties, so what it can do for our business is big.”