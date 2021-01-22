The Glenavy community is prepared to get its hands dirty to tidy up the illegal rubbish dumping issues in the area.

Rubbish and non-recyclable material is being left at the Glenavy Recycling depot nearly once a month, causing it to scatter throughout the area and township.

After witnessing the problems for five years, resident Sean McGeown has organised a community meeting next week to discuss fundraising options for cameras, and other alternatives, such as wheelie bins, to stop the problem.

“It’s a problem and we just have to deal with it. We can’t just complain about it and expect it to go away,” Mr McGeown said.

“Something’s got to be done about it – we can come together as a group of people, and come up with ideas how we can solve the problem, not necessarily voice the problem because we know what the problem is. We just need to try and work out how to do something.”

The obvious answer to the problem was a surveillance camera, but further education to teach people about minimising their waste could be a possibility in the future.

The response from the community regarding a meeting and fundraising options for the camera had been positive, he said.

“I’m hoping the people that we can get to come are the ones that actively want to help clean up the area, a working bee and keep it clean. It’s just getting people together so it’s a team effort, not a couple of people.”

He planned to discuss the options with the community, before talking to the Waimate District Council.

“I thought I would see if the community can get together first, and see if we want to approach the council, and see if we’ve got enough helpers, and financial supporters, and backing in out community to just do it.”

Monitoring from the council in the future could be useful, but he believed “it’s a community problem, not necessarily just a council problem”.

“The council is sort of the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff, they’re the clean-up crew. They can’t watch everyone and stop everyone’s behaviour.”

The meeting will be held at 7.30pm on Tuesday, January 26, at the Glenavy Hall.