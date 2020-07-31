Some would-be showgoers are still waiting for refunds for Oamaru Opera House events that were cancelled because of Covid-19.

Several people have contacted the Oamaru Mailabout their issues with Ticket Rocket, formerly TicketDirect. The Opera House is an agent for the ticketing business.

The customers bought tickets for events that were cancelled or postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown, but have so far not been able to get refunds. One person applying for a refund of $247 had emailed Ticket Rocket at least four times but had not had those messages acknowledged.

Oamaru Opera House director Frances McElhinney said all claims were being managed through Ticket Rocket.

Signage had been placed at the opera house ticket office to help patrons with that, she said. It recommended they ask their bank about getting a reverse debit for their ticket costs, or lay a complaint with Consumer New Zealand.

“We’re doing as much as we can,” she said. That included resubmitting requests for refunds.

“We’re waiting and progressing as well as we can.”

There was no evidence the funds were not available; it was just a question of time in having the refunds paid, she said.

The opera house was still in a contract with Ticket Rocket but was not offering online bookings for its new shows. Tickets could be booked over the phone or bought at the ticket office.

The Oamaru Mail has received no response to a request for comment from Ticket Rocket. An automatic email reply said: “all ticket holders affected by cancellations or postponements due to Covid-19 will be contacted in the coming weeks”.

Consumer New Zealand representative Jessica Wilson said there were a lot of Ticket Rocket customers throughout the country “left in a terrible situation through no fault of their own”.

Those who were not getting a response from Ticket Rocket and who paid for their tickets with a credit or debit card should ask their card issuer to reverse the payment, Ms Wilson said.

An ANZ representative said the bank would only look into payments made within the past 120 days. If tickets had been paid for with cash, it was unable to provide recompense.

Ms Wilson said those who paid cash could take their case to the disputes tribunal, but that might take longer to be processed.