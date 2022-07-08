Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher has always been fond of fiction.

As a youngster, Mr Kircher can recall staying up well past his bedtime and having to sneak a torch under the sheets to continue reading his favourite novel.

Reading is something that has flowed through to his adult life, and on Monday Waitaki District Libraries manager Jenny Bean made Mr Kircher the first reading ambassador for the district. He will serve as the ambassador until July 2024.

A reading ambassador helps promote reading, literacy and the library.

Ms Bean said Mr Kircher was already fulfilling the role through his previous work ‘‘inspiring and motivating’’ people across the district. He had helped create the storybook trail along the Oamaru Harbour and had read to children at the Oamaru Public Library.

Throughout the district, Mr Kircher said he was involved in a lot of great things, but being made a reading ambassador was ‘‘quite special’’.

‘‘Reading’s always been important to me,’’ Mr Kircher said.

‘‘It is such an important foundation block for so much of what you do in life.’’

Reading served many purposes in a person’s life, and whether it was for academic, work, or ‘‘escapism’’, it taught people more about the world around them. It was important that was it was shared through the generations, he said.

‘‘To have a love of reading is such an important gift I think that we need to keep passing it on to young people.’’

He aimed to do that through the storybook trail, which was updated for Matariki, as it allowed children, parents and grandparents to share reading together.

Ms Bean said reading ambassadors existed throughout the world and she thought it was a fantastic opportunity to bring one to Waitaki.

‘‘It’s a way of really promoting the use of the library and kind of the key importance that reading plays because reading’s the foundation [and] literacy’s the foundation to everything.’’

Reading helped form connections between family members and other community members.

‘‘[That’s] what we saw through Gary reading to the kids.

‘‘They could actually connect to him and his role, so reading kind of enabled that.’’