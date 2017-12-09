Bringing home the medals.

Fresh from competing at the Special Olympics National Summer Games in Wellington, the 16 members of the North Otago team were not fazed by a delayed flight and a long detour via Dunedin to meet families last weekend as they proudly displayed the horde of medals they brought back.

More than 1250 athletes with intellectual disabilities took part in the games.

North Otago Olympians won four gold, seven silver and four bronze medals in three disciplines: swimming, bocce and tenpin bowling.

Outstanding performances in the pool led to gold medals for Ben Johnston, Diane Fogarty, Susan Quigley and Liam Bartley, while bocce and tenpin bowling teams shared the silver and bronze medals.

After four years of training and preparing, Thelma Hannan and Brendon Thorn competed in the top New Zealand division for bocce and managed a creditable fourth place.

Zealand chief executive Kathy Gibson said the event, held at the Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua, had been the most amazing week where athletes achieved outstanding results.

“As well as being an opportunity to compete with athletes from around the country, the National Summer Games was a time for athletes to connect with their Special Olympics friends and also to promote understanding about people with intellectual disabilities in our communities.”