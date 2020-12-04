Split on kerbside rubbish collection

The community is split on the question of whether the Waitaki District Council should offer a kerbside rubbish collection service.

Results of a recent waste-management survey, completed by 986 people, revealed 51% of respondents would be prepared to pay for a rates-funded kerbside collection service, at a cost of about $350 per year, while 49% did not support the idea.

Recreation manager Erik van der Spek said the council regularly heard through submissions that people wanted a kerbside service, but it did not have a “clear mandate one way or the other” after the survey results were collated.

Businesses were more prepared to pay for the service, with 60% in favour, while households were split 50-50 and 60% of people living on farms were against the idea.

Whether a proposal for kerbside collection would be included in the council’s long-term plan would have to be discussed with councillors, Mr van der Spek said.

“We’ll have a conversation with councillors about the results of this to see what we might include, if anything,” he said.

The aim of the survey was to find out what facilities and services were being used by Waitaki residents and whether their needs were being met, to identify issues, and look at how waste-disposal processes and systems could be improved.

Satisfaction with current waste disposal services was relatively high, with 80% of respondents satisfied or extremely satisfied.

“There are a lot of people who are happy with how it currently operates,” he said.

However, 74% of respondents would like to see the council do more waste minimisation and education activities. Suggestions included information dissemination on recycling and composting, provision of more recycling options, creation of a three-bin system, and more educational activities in schools regarding recycling.

“There’s certainly more we can look at doing in that space.

“Council currently does the Enviroschools programme, and works with the Waitaki Resource Recovery Park Trust, as far as the services they provide.”

The survey also revealed 61% of respondents deal with their recyclable waste through a recycling facility, while 23% use kerbside collection services. More than 21% do not recycle at all.

Most survey respondents (81%) use private kerbside collection services to manage their general waste, while 21% take their non-recyclable rubbish to a facility.