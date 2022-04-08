A five year long dispute between the Waitaki District Council and the Palmerston Squash Racquets Club over unpaid rates has been resolved.

The club has not paid rates on the building it uses, which is owned by the council, since 2017, which resulted in it owing $8778, including penalties.

Over time the club had carried out improvement work on the building’s showers and installed heat pumps, and as the facility was available for use by other community groups, the club wanted the value of the upgrades recognised by the Waihemo Community Board and the council.

A staff report on the issue said the community board and club had been at an impasse for more than a year and after prolonged discussions, were proposing a solution as a way forward.

The solution included the penalties being waived and the community board using $3700 from its discretionary fund.

The club would pay the remaining $3823.

A new lease based on an annual levy of $60 per member was also proposed, with the council continuing to pay rates and insurance.

Building maintenance would be the responsibility of the club.

Both parties had agreed to the proposal which was presented at last week’s council meeting for councillors to endorse.

Mayor Gary Kircher said it had been a long-term issue which everyone involved was pleased had now been resolved.

Cr Colin Wollstein said he was happy to endorse the proposal and was pleased it acknowledged the work the club had put into the facility.

‘‘I think this shows good faith with a community group to clear the slate and move on.’’