An $80,000 grant to strengthen the Star and Garter Stables behind Oamaru’s former Star and Garter Hotel in Itchen St is good news, building owner Otto Dogterom says.

Mr Dogterom said it was too soon to disclose details of his plans for the building, but he thought it would be a good thing for Oamaru.

The money was granted from the Heritage Earthquake Upgrade Incentive Programme (Equip) for earthquake strengthening.

Arts, Culture and Heritage associate minister Grant Robertson said the former hotel was a Heritage New Zealand Category 1 building which occupied the site of Oamaru’s first accommodation house in Itchen St.

“Funding will go towards the internal steel brace frame and structural works to help this important site withstand future seismic activity,” Mr Robertson said.

life tangible connection to our history, and collectively tell a story about the communities we live in. It’s heartening to see private building owners in regional New Zealand taking advantage of the Heritage Equip scheme to give more protection to these important properties and make them safer.”

Forty-two buildings received financial support in the latest Heritage Equip funding round through 23 grants. Fifteen were for upgrade work and eight for professional advice.