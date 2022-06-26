Training horses requires a special skill-set, a lot of patience and plenty of passion — but the real key to success is a good horse, Phil Williamson says.

The Oamaru harness racing trainer says he has been ‘‘very, very lucky’’ in that respect, recently bringing up 700 career wins as a trainer (both pacers and trotters).

While his record already makes him New Zealand’s most successful trotting trainer, it is still 20 wins short of the next goal in his mind — 700 trotting wins.

Williamson said he hoped to achieve that feat in the coming year, but it was about more than just the numbers. Training horses had become his life’s passion.

‘‘It’s a good number, but all it reminds me of is how much support I’ve had from family, [and] owners, and how good the game has been to me, you know, how lucky we’ve been,’’ he said.

‘‘It’s just been a way of life. It’s your job, and you do the best you can at it, and we’ve been able to be successful.’’

Williamson entered the racing world as a teenager. As he was about to head into his third year of secondary school, he was offered the opportunity to become an apprentice jockey for Bob Beck, in Riverton.

‘‘Going back to school didn’t seem too exciting to me, so I said, ‘If Mum will let me go, I’m all for it’.’’

He had always had an interest in horses, enjoying listening to racing on the radio, and, with his mother’s permission, he left Kaka Point to take up the offer with Beck.

Ultimately, a career as a jockey was not to be. He rode in about 16 galloping races —and had one win at Ascot Park — but he was constantly battling to rein in his weight.

‘‘And I didn’t have anyone there to tell me how to lose the weight, I just went on a starvation diet,’’ he said.

‘‘I was just starving too much. It was just killing me.’’

After a stint at Matheson’s Wool Scourers in Kennington, Williamson got his first ‘‘proper job’’ in harness racing with Alister and Betty Kerslake, in Lauriston, where he worked as a stablehand and started driving horses atthe workouts.

But his first ‘‘big break’’ in the industry came when he moved to Oamaru, to work for Dick and Leona Prendergast.

‘‘I was mad keen on the horses at that stage, so I got my licence to drive at the trials.

‘‘And yeah, I started on the road to success. Dick and Leona were very good to me and gave me my start.’’

Williamson then mixed the horses with working nightshift at the tannery at Pukeuri for the next 20 years. He also started training ‘‘a horse or two’’ of his own at Ardgowan, next door to his wife Bev’s parents, who bred and raced horses.

‘‘I used to work the horse on their track, which was a little wee 600m dirt track,’’ he said.

‘‘And the winners started from there.’’

His first winner was the first horse he was asked to train — Role Model. He went on to win 18 races, the first six as a pacer, before Williamson switched him to trotting.

Williamson had never expected to be asked to train horses for other people. He did not have a professional set-up at home, and while he was winning races as a driver, he did not have the same record as a trainer.

But once he started celebrating success, the requests kept coming.

Williamson moved his training operation to Waiareka Valley Rd about 16 years ago. It was a risky move at the time — leaving behind the security of the tannery and with four young children — and it was ‘‘pretty hard going’’ for a start.

But he had the support of his wife, and they seemed to become a magnet to good horses.

‘‘They just seemed to be coming through the door, like one after another. We had an unbelievable run of good horses, and that got us off to a real good kick-start,’’ he said.

Harness racing has taken Williamson a long way from his North Otago base at times. He won some of the Australia’s biggest races, including the Victoria Trotting Derby, and at home in New Zealand, he has won both feature trotting races — the Dominion Handicap at Addington with Springbank Richard, and the Rowe Cup at Alexandra Park with One Over Kenny. He has also won the New Zealand Trotting Championship, the New Zealand Trotting Free-For-All, the Australasian Grand Prix, the Redwood Classic and the Breeders Crown.

Williamson’s training operation has always been a family affair. His wife, Bev, is heavily involved, taking care of all the bookwork, and sons Nathan, Matthew and Brad have all followed in his footsteps.

Matthew has driven more than 1000 winners, Nathan is nearing 1000, and Brad has notched about 400 — and they all have their own training operations now.

Brad is next door, Matthew is based at the Oamaru Racecourse, and Nathan is in Southland, where he is the leading trainer in the region.

He was very proud of his sons’ success.

‘‘They’ve all done well for themselves . . . and they’ve all carved their own niche in the game.’’

Williamson has a small team of about six racehorses at present. But he and Bev have also built up a strong band of broodmares, and there are several foals, yearlings, two-year-olds and three-year-olds around the place.

While he was getting to the stage where he needed to ‘‘cut down a bit’’, retirement was still not on the horizon for the 67-year-old.

‘‘I’d like to be doing horses until my last day,’’ he said.