Still many ways to remember

North Otago’s Anzac sacrifices will not be forgotten tomorrow.

As we enter our last few days of Level 4 lockdown, 21st-century technology will allow us to honour those who gave their lives for us.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said the district council was participating in the New Zealand Defence Force and RSA’s#StandAtDawn campaign. It encouraged people to get up early and tune into live-streamed Anzac services.

The council had video footage from its bid to have Te Papa’s “Gallipoli” exhibition brought to Oamaru. Excerpts, including local World War 2 veterans Selwyn Stanger and Jim Prestidge talking about their time in the armed forces, would be screened on Facebook from 6am tomorrow, Mr Kircher said.

After the short broadcast, everyone was urged to walk to the front of their section to stand for the playing of the Last Post

Anyone who had an instrument on which the military salute could be played should do so at the same time, Mr Kircher said.

“It’s one of those opportunities. We want to make it a bit special.”

Recorded versions would be heard on video as live versions reverberated around the town, he said.

Oamaru ATC (Air Training Corps) cadets and Scouts troops would be in their official uniforms for a minute’s silence at 6am, leader Derek Beveridge said.

The ATC usually guarded cenotaphs on Anzac Day and presented a firing party at the Waitaki Boys’ High School Anzac service, and Scouts had for many years placed poppies on the crosses underneath each of the North Otago memorial oak trees that commemorate fallen soldiers.

Waitaki Boys’ would hold an appropriate Anzac service once the Covid-19 restrictions had been lifted to allow large public gatherings, rector Darryl Paterson said.

In the meantime, he and the head boy and prefects were putting together commemorative video pieces that would be posted on the school’s website tomorrow.

Reed St resident Ray Walker will play the Last Post outside his house between Ribble and Eden Sts at 9.30am tomorrow.

The Ministry for Culture and Heritage website said this was the first time since Anzac Day services began in 1916 that New Zealanders were not able to gather nationwide to mark the anniversary.

“Instead, we encourage New Zealanders to find other ways to remember and honour all those who served and are still serving New Zealand in conflict and peacekeeping,” it said.

Ways you can get involved – advice from the Ministry for Culture and Heritage: