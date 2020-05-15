An Oamaru business that opened in November is already expanding.

Rose’s General Store is moving from the 18sq m site at 9 Tyne St to the premises formerly occupied by Tiger Lily, two doors along at 13 Tyne St.

Store owner Wendy Simpson said it would give her 117sq m – six times the area in which to showcase her mix of merchandise.

The former Aucklander, who moved to Oamaru 14 years ago because of its Victorian attractions, said she had always wanted to set up a general store in the historic precinct. She seized the opportunity when the small space in the front of Smith’s Grain Store became available last year.

Then when she learned Tiger Lily was closing, she leapt at that chance too.

“Spaces don’t come up in the precinct very often.”

Mrs Simpson acknowledged it could be seen as a risky time to expand her venture, but she was excited by the prospect.

It would allow her to increase the amount of room dedicated to cycle equipment and accessories.

She stocks the Brooks brand, made in England and favoured by Oamaru’s penny-farthing and vintage cycling community.

One is her husband, Graeme Simpson, who invented machinery for creating made-to-measure penny-farthings for enthusiasts.

Mrs Simpson would also introduce displays of her collections of antiques, and wear Victorian costumes in the shop – something that was not very practical in the close confines of the smaller premises.

The new shop would open on June 1.

Mrs Simpson said she had enjoyed support from local customers when Covid-19 Level 3 came into effect and was looking forward to the restrictions becoming more relaxed.