Making the most of a tough situation, Australian violinist Rob Zielinski, who is unable to return home, is taking his music on tour to Oamaru.

Zielinski first came to New Zealand in February last year, while on an Irish music tour around the North and South Islands.

While he was in Takaka, New Zealand began its nationwide lockdown, and with limited flights out of the country, Zielinski stayed in New Zealand.

Once lockdown lifted, he was unable to return to his home in Torbay, on Australia’s southwest coast, because of Western Australia’s strict border control.

But for Zielinski, the show had to go on – and he has toured the country a couple of times since then.

Performing his Torbay Suite, he is scheduled to put on a show in Oamaru on Sunday afternoon.

Just as he did not plan on such a long stay in New Zealand, Zielinski never intended to compose the suite.

Like most of his music, it was improvised – and he would never have written it down if a passing composer had not encouraged him.

The 16-part suite was inspired by the inlet where his Australian home is tucked away, acting as a “soundscape of dusk until dawn”.

The piece was an interpretation of the Australian landscape “written in the musical language of traditional Irish music”, he said.

He would perform the piece on the violin he spent up to 300 hours hand-building.

To him, the violin and the composition went hand-in-hand.

“I finished the violin and the suite at the same time. It’s like a snapshot in time.”

Zielinski will perform Torbay Suite with Italian flautist Manuela Centanni, who has a bachelor’s degree in classical flute from The Conservatorio of Bologna.

Playing on a wooden flute, Centanni’s breath control and ability to harmonise made her perfect for the piece, Zielinski said.

“She plays what the music requires, which is hard to find.”

They will perform Torbay Suite at St Luke’s Anglican Church, in Oamaru, on January 31, at 4pm. Tickets are $25 from stickytickets.com.au.