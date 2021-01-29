If the Waimate Caledonian Games are anything to go by, gumboots are not just for wearing on your feet.

Gumboot throwing will be a big part of the fun at the 145th games at Victoria Park tomorrow.

Last year’s gumboot throwing competition attracted nearly 100 children, and Waimate Caledonian Society treasurer Bernie Blackgrove predicted a similar turnout this year.

Other events include Highland dancing, solo piping, children’s athletics, roadster cycling and speed skating, throughout the day.

There would be a record number of speed skaters competing this year, including national champions who were expected to put on a spectacle for the crowd.

“It’s part of the Timaru and Waimate tour,” Blackgrove said.

“They will have the final event after we’ve packed up for the day … a long distance of 5000m.”

Highland dancing entries were also expected to be strong – 25 entrants were signed up on Monday and more were expected to come in throughout the week.

“We will be hearing the pipes all day.”

There were several track and field events for children aged 5 to 14 years old, including shot put and 60m to 100m races.

Organising the Waimate Caledonian Games was a big job, but it was worth the time and effort, Blackgrove said.

“I’m looking forward to the day. It’s a big job, but it’s so worth it when you see those kids line up.

“It’s a friendly and fun family day in the sun, in the beautiful setting of Victoria Park.”

The Waimate Caledonian Games were the longest continually-running Caledonian games in New Zealand, she said.