Now is the time to nurture the best blooms in your garden, so they can vie for prizes at the Summer Flower Show.

The annual event is run by the North Otago Horticultural Society as a seasonal highlight. This year, it will fill Oamaru’s Scottish Hall on February 10 and 11.

Secretary Reg Partridge said the early start to summer would affect entries this year.

“It’s always surprising what comes in,” he said.

There are “novice” and “open” sections for dahlias, gladioli, roses, cut flowers, vegetables, floral art, pot plants and photography. Entries must be lodged with Mr Partridge by 1pm on Thursday, February 8.

The show opens to the public from 2pm to 4pm on the Saturday. Awards will be announced at 2.30pm and afternoon tea is available in the hall.

The following day, the show is open from 11.30am to 4pm.

Admission is $3 for an adult and free for children. Plants and raffle tickets will be for sale.